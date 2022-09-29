How these memorial coins are helping to support the families of fallen Cobb County deputies

The memorial tokens serve to honor Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Koleski.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has come up with a new way for the community to honor the two fallen deputies killed in the line of duty.

Community members can now purchase challenge coins to honor Deputy Marshall Ervin, Jr. and Deputy Jonathan Koleski, with proceeds going to their families.

It's a new keepsake to serve as a tribute to the two law enforcement officers who were shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta earlier this month. Sheriff Craig Owens described that their lives were cut short due to an ambush-style attack as the deputies tried to arrest someone who had not appeared for a court hearing on a theft charge. Two people are now facing charges in their deaths.

As the suspects wind through the justice system, the sheriff's office asks others to not forget the deputies that worked to serve and protect their loved ones and their community.

Coins can be purchased at $10 with $6 donated to the deputies' families until Oct. 8. The coin design is depicted in the flyer below.