CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial was held Thursday morning for J.J. Biello, the former Atlanta Police detective who was paralyzed during an armed robbery in 1987 and later became Cherokee County commissioner.

Biello died almost two weeks ago, 32 years after being shot in the line of duty. He lived the rest of his life as a quadriplegic.

Nonetheless he forged ahead the remainder of his life as a “dedicated public servant.” He was remembered both in his community and in law enforcement circles as a “larger than life” personality.

A park in Woodstock is named for him.

On Thursday morning, community members turned out at the old Cherokee County courthouse to commemorate Biello.

The man who shot Biello, David Moore, is currently serving a life sentence at Dooly State Prison.

Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. has said Moore could now be charged with murder.

