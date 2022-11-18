Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

Here's a list of food banks and pantries around Atlanta and north Georgia.

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner.

But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need for day-to-day meals.

The good news is there's lots of food banks and pantries around the region to help people get by. It can, however, be a little confusing to navigate - so here are some resources that can point you in the right direction.

Where to find food banks in metro Atlanta

The largest food bank organization in metro Atlanta is the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The food bank, according to the organization Feeding Georgia, serves the following counties:

Fulton

DeKalb

Gwinnett

Cobb

Clayton

Henry

Rockdale

Cherokee

Bartow

Paulding

Douglas

Pickens

Fayette

Coweta

Heard

Carroll

Haralson

Polk

Floyd

Spalding

Butts

Newton

Walton

Morgan

The Atlanta Community Food Bank provides an interactive map that offers locations where food is available and on what days and times food is distributed.

There are other Atlanta food banks or services that provide daily meals, including:

Where to find food banks in other parts of north Georgia

Feeding Georgia offers a map that outlines which food banks cover which regions in the rest of north Georgia. Those include:

Dade

Walker

Catoosa

Winfield

Murray

Fannin

Gilmer

Gordon

Chattooga

Forsyth

Hall

Dawson

Lumpkin

Union

Clarke

Towns

Rabun

White

Habersham

Stephens

Banks

Franklin

Hart

Jackson

Madison

Barrow

Oconee

Oglethorpe