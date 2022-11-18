Resources and food pantries for metro Atlanta as Thanksgiving approaches

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching, it's not uncommon to see lots of turkey giveaway events and other food drives meant to help struggling families enjoy a full holiday dinner.
But with some families caught in a disruption of SNAP food assistance services in Georgia, there's also a growing need for day-to-day meals.
The good news is there's lots of food banks and pantries around the region to help people get by. It can, however, be a little confusing to navigate - so here are some resources that can point you in the right direction.
Where to find food banks in metro Atlanta
The largest food bank organization in metro Atlanta is the Atlanta Community Food Bank.
The food bank, according to the organization Feeding Georgia, serves the following counties:
- Fulton
- DeKalb
- Gwinnett
- Cobb
- Clayton
- Henry
- Rockdale
- Cherokee
- Bartow
- Paulding
- Douglas
- Pickens
- Fayette
- Coweta
- Heard
- Carroll
- Haralson
- Polk
- Floyd
- Spalding
- Butts
- Newton
- Walton
- Morgan
The Atlanta Community Food Bank provides an interactive map that offers locations where food is available and on what days and times food is distributed.
There are other Atlanta food banks or services that provide daily meals, including:
- Intown Food Pantry - Druid Hills Presbyterian Church Campus, 1026 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE
- Mimi's Pantry - Thomas Cole Science and Research Center, Ste. 217, 266 Lee Lane
- Collins Memorial UMC Food Pantry - 2220 Bolton Road
- HOPE Atlanta Women’s Community Kitchen - 458 Ponce de Leon Avenue
- Loaves & Fishes - 543 Cherokee Avenue SE
- Lutheran Community Food Ministry - 731 Peachtree Street NE
- Saint Francis Table - 48 M.L.K. Jr. Drive NW
- Toco Hills Community Alliance - 1790 LaVista Road
- Malachi's Storehouse (Dunwoody) - 4755 North Peachtree Road
- Community Assistance Center (Sandy Springs & Dunwoody) - 130 Hightower Trail, Sandy Springs
Where to find food banks in other parts of north Georgia
Feeding Georgia offers a map that outlines which food banks cover which regions in the rest of north Georgia. Those include:
- Dade
- Walker
- Catoosa
- Winfield
- Murray
- Fannin
- Gilmer
- Gordon
- Chattooga
- Forsyth
- Hall
- Dawson
- Lumpkin
- Union
- Clarke
- Towns
- Rabun
- White
- Habersham
- Stephens
- Banks
- Franklin
- Hart
- Jackson
- Madison
- Barrow
- Oconee
- Oglethorpe
