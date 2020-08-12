As COVID-19 continues to ravage our state, the community rallied to help neighbors in need.

ATLANTA — For the 38th year, 11Alive partnered with The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta to host the annual Holiday Can-A-Thon. Publix served as the title sponsor for the Dec. 4 canned-good drive.

Due to COVID-19, the execution of the 38th Annual Can-A-Thon had to change, but the overall mission remained the same: ease the burden of food insecurity. It transformed from a one-day event to an 8-week push to end hunger in metro Atlanta, with virtual and in-person opportunities to give back and support The Salvation Army.

More virtual donation opportunities were added; the first-ever Can-A-Thon live telethon took place during 11Alive newscasts; an Amazon Wishlist for donors to shop for food items was created, and a contactless canned good drop-off at Salvation Army locations across the metro stocked food pantries immediately.

“2020 has required unparalleled innovation. From finding new ways to cover news in our communities to helping people in times of need, planning for the 38th Annual Can-A-Thon was no different,” said 11Alive President and General Manager John Deushane. “With historic levels of unemployment and sickness, thousands of people now rely on the assistance of The Salvation Army. It’s indicative of the giving spirit of Georgians that even during these difficult times, their benevolence didn’t diminish. 11Alive is happy to have assisted The Salvation Army so they can continue to provide support and resources for the metro Atlanta community well into 2021.”

The 38th Annual Can-A-Thon raised $49,273 and 79,765 canned goods to stock The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta’s food pantries for 2021.

“It is so heartening to know that in this year of so much difficulty for so many, the metro Atlanta community came together to support our neighbors in need in such an incredible way,” said Major Bob Parker, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta. “These financial and canned good donations will help The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta provide much-needed relief not only this year, but throughout 2021. We are beyond grateful for this incredible show of generosity.”

The Salvation Army will continue to accept monetary donations through Dec. 31. People can make a contribution to The Salvation Army by visiting: https://give.salvationarmygeorgia.org/give/299177/#!/donation/checkout