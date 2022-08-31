Georgia Mexican Consulate kicks off Labor Rights Week

The consulate kicked off its 14th annual Labor Rights Week Monday. The initiative is set to last through Friday, Sept. 2.

ATLANTA — Labor Day is celebrated differently at Georgia's Mexican Consulate.

It has launched a week-long initiative to raise awareness about worker rights among Georgia's large Spanish-speaking immigrant communities.

Legal experts and community advocates will hold virtual and in-person information sessions throughout the week to educate immigrant communities on their worker rights.

Live streamed information sessions will be available on the consulate's Facebook page.

Among the speakers will be representatives from nonprofits such as the Georgia Hispanic Construction Association (GHCA) and Sur Legal, which provides legal services and advocacy for worker rights.

"It's a big initiative that we do every year to reinforce the message out there to workers of Mexican origin or all immigrants about their rights, disregarding their nationality or their immigration status," said Consul General Javier Díaz de León.

The initiative was created 14 years ago to inform and prevent abuse of power by employers in these vulnerable communities.

"Immigrants have a lot of hurdles. There's a lot of misinformation out there. There's a lot of hesitancy on their part to come forward when they are victims or when they perceive that they are victims of abuse," said Diaz.

All Labor Rights Week events are free and open to all.