ATLANTA — Today we honor the life and legacy of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. King fought for the racial and economic equality of African Americans across the nation. The Morehouse College graduate went on to become one of the most recognizable figures in the Civil Rights Movement.

Many organizations are challenging people to engage in volunteer service and give back to their communities. Here is a list of events across the area for MLK Day 2020:

MLK Day Drum Run Time: 8 a.m. Location: Piedmont Park

MLK Commemorative Service Time: 10 a.m. Location: Ebenezer Baptist Church

King Week March and Rally Time: 1:15 p.m. - 3 p.m. Location: 449 Auburn Avenue NE

GA Power Day of Service | The employees and their families will be participating in four projects 8 a.m. Outdoor cleanup at Rodney Cook Park, 310 Vine St. 8:30 a.m. Painting murals, sort supply closet, help with landscaping at Hollis Innovation Academy, 225 James P. Brawley Dr. 8:30 a.m. Delivering treat bags to elderly residents at Lutheran Towers, 727 Juniper St. 9:00 a.m. Volunteers and children will create art projects at Vamos Chicos, 241 Ralph McGill Blvd.

ADL No Place for Hate Summit: Stacey Abrams serves at the keynote speaker. There will be interactive activities to emphasize overcoming hate, treating others with respect and becoming leaders. Time: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Location: Agnes Scott College, Bullock Science Building & Evans Dining Hall

Gainesville MLK observance: AME bishop to speak on justice Time: 10 a.m. Location: St. John Baptist Church (757 E Butler Pkwy.; Gainesville)

Hosea Williams Feed the Hungry Time: 10 a.m. Location: GWCC: Thomas Murphy Ballroom (285 Andrew Young International Blvd. NW) They will provide free services including haircuts, medical services, and voter registration. They will also provide meals, fresh fruits and vegetables

Skyhawks community cleanup event Time: 10 a.m. -1 p.m. Location: 3530 Cascade Rd. SW

Gwinnett MLK parade Time: 11 a.m. Location: 75 Langley Dr., Lawrenceville

Cobb MLK Walk Time: 11 a.m. Path: Begins at 430 Commerce Park Dr. SE, travels north on Fairground Street to Roswell Street, and ends at Marietta Square

DeKalb MLK parade Time: 12 p.m. Location: 5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy.

Clayton MLK parade Time: 12 p.m. Location: Travels on Main Street through downtown

South Fulton MLK parade Time: 1 p.m. Location: Begins in the Walmart parking lot on Old National Highway, ends at Grown Folks Café

Mocha Moms filling backpacks for children in Africa Time: 3-4:30 p.m. Location: AG Rhodes Health & Rehab, 350 Boulevard SE



