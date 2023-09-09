Morrow firefighters scale over 2,000 stairs, equivalence of climbing to top of World Trade Center, to honor 9/11 victims

ATLANTA — Monday will mark 22 years since the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, that killed nearly 3,000 people, including 343 brave FDNY firefighters.

On Saturday morning, City of Morrow firefighters paid their respects and honored those courageous men and women as they scaled up 2,200 steps inside Truist Park, the equivalence of climbing to the top of the World Trade Center.