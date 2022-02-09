It's going to be a 'Good Day': Sept. 16 to be Atlanta's Nappy Roots Day

The proclamation will celebrate the music group's many contributions to the city through their philanthropic efforts.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

Nappy Roots Day is coming to Atlanta.

The famed music group, known additionally for their philanthropic efforts consisting of mentorship programs, support of local nonprofits and creation of community events, is being honored in the city Friday marking with Sept. 16 marking the first Nappy Roots Day.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and his office announced the proclamation of Nappy Roots Day on Wednesday, as the multi-platinum selling, two-time Grammy Award-winning group is releasing a new debut single titled "Random Thoughts." The song comes from their ninth full-length studio album, scheduled for release in the early half of 2023, according to a statement from Rhythm Communications.

The group's brewery, Atlantucky Brewing, will also host a public Nappy Roots Day "Nappy Hour" event from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will premiere their new seasonal European lager "Naptoberfest." The happy hour event will be followed by an after-party with a special performance from the group and two other artists from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., a statement from the group's team read.

"The proclamation will celebrate Nappy Roots' numerous contributions to the City of Atlanta," a Rhythm Communications official stated.

Nappy Roots was recently in the news when one of the group's iconic musicians, Scales, was shot after being robbed and kidnapped from his brewery. Police said that at least two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot first, then went into the brewery and forced Adams into his car at gunpoint.