Neighborhoods as a catalyst for change

A conversation with community leaders

ATLANTA — Our neighborhoods and neighbors have taken on a whole new meaning over these past few months

We’ve seen neighbors come together to lend a helping hand, rally around beloved neighborhood businesses and to spark change. That’s why Nextdoor and 11Alive are pulling together community leaders to talk about issues that are most pressing for our neighborhoods, with questions from Atlanta neighbors fueling the conversation.

The neighborhood can be the catalyst of change. Watch the conversation between Activist & Until Freedom Founder Tamika Mallory, Chairman John Hope and Nextdoor User and Dekalb County Commissioner Lorriane Cochran Johnson moderated by 11Alive's Jeff Hullinger.

If you’re interested in ﬁnding out how you can help drive change in your neighborhood check out the links below.