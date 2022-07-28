Netflix is making family-friendly stops in metro Atlanta | What to know

The streaming giant is bringing a beloved character along.

ATLANTA — Netflix is rolling through metro Atlanta with some free family fun.

The Netflix Family Summer activity truck will feature giveaways, costume character appearances and a photo experience.

"Kung Fu Panda's" Po will be riding along in Georgia to show off his martial art moves at The Battery Sunday during the Atlanta Braves games against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Po will have to go back to fighting the bad guys, but Netflix will keep chugging through two other locations on Monday.

Below is a schedule of where and when families could visit Netflix ambassadors. Activities are free.

Sunday, July 31

The Battery

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Outside Truist Park Stadium, next to Baseballism

800 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Meet Po!

Monday, Aug. 1

Central Library

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, Georgia 30303