Community businesses help Douglasville recovery center provide services again

The Never Alone Clubhouse is Jocelyn Wallace's way of supporting others - and after several tough months, she is able again to focus on having a positive impact.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — She's spent years helping people battling substance abuse, but recently a Douglas County woman needed to ask for and accept help herself.

The Never Alone Clubhouse is Jocelyn Wallace's way of supporting others - and after several tough months, she is able to once again focus on having a positive impact in her community.

Flooding left extensive damage to the offices of the nonprofit, and then local businesses decided to pitch in free of charge.

Wallace has spent the past four months trying to keep the doors open at the Never Alone Clubhouse.

"We had lost a lot and there was a lot of damage, but we continued to serve the community from January 4 until this past week," she said.

Her organization provides support to those struggling with substance abuse, offering everything from counseling to meals and meeting spaces.

"I had opioid use disorder for over 26 years, and recovery has given me a platform to share my story and a message of hope," Wallace said.

The Never Alone Clubhouse began with a rented garage out of a home in Douglasville. Today, the larger facility that houses Wallace's offices play host to substance abuse support meetings, a food pantry, and a larger space for families impacted by substance abuse.

The flood waters back in December ruined the floors and more at the Douglasville building where she hosts her addiction recovery program.

"We lost ceiling and insulation and some of the wall covering that we had. It's just a real devastation of a loss for us," she explained.

The once-saturated floors now look much different, though, thanks in part to Eric Witcher, who got a call from Wallace's mother about the project leaving him determined to help.

Witcher work for Grand Quartz. Once he heard about Walalce's story, he made a post in a craftsmen Facebook group to see if someone else in his industry would be willing to help him keep his word.

"We had people all around the United States, you know, reaching out, asking what they could do," he said.

That included Alan Reed, a contractor based in Georgia, and Isaiah Pride, a Pennsylvania-based designer. Both were motivated by their own connection to Wallace's work.

"I was inspired to be involved in the project because I can relate to a lot of what they are doing and what they are promoting," Pride said. "Only they who have been in the darkness can see the light."

Pride designed the artwork and helped put the finish on the floor, something he hopes will make a difference to everyone Wallace lends a hand to. Part of the design is meant to invoke a sense of renewal at the center.

"You see dragonflies represented in the floor, and those dragonflies represent transformation and change," she said.