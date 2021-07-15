No Summer Hunger from Hosea Helps to provide kids with meals during the summer

Hosea Helps, Inc is helping to ensure children in metro Atlanta aren't missing out on meals during the summer months.

ATLANTA — This summer, Hosea Helps, Inc will be providing healthy meals to children in need across metro Atlanta with their No Summer Hunger program.

Many families cannot afford the extra cost of groceries that occur once school is out for them summer, and Hosea Helps steps in to help ensure every child has food throughout the day. They will be providing breakfast, lunch, and snacks to over 1400 children at various drop-off locations until the end of July.

For children who rely on school lunches, the summer can be a very hard time. An increase in anxiety, as well as long term effects like the ability to retain information, obesity, type- 2 diabetes, heart disease, asthma, anemia, and iron deficiency can all be caused by a lack of nutrition during the summer months.

“For many children, the two meals and a snack that they have at school makes all the difference in them consuming enough nutrition to fuel them through the day. When school is out during the summer, many of these children go hungry due to a lack of adequate nutrient-rich food. These children face hunger in silence. Hosea Helps is working hard to combat this grim reality here in Metro Atlanta,” says Elizabeth Omilami, CEO of Hosea Helps, Inc.