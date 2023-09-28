Plans underway to revitalize nearly 700 acres of Old National Highway in South Fulton

Plans are underway to revitalize almost 700 acres along Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton. Most of the projects should be completed within five years.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Plans are underway to revitalize almost 700 acres along Old National Highway in the City of South Fulton. City leaders took brokers on a bus tour Wednesday of the proposed sites of the Old National Livable Centers Initiative. It's an effort to improve the corridor where people live, work, and play.

South Fulton Director of Economic Development Artie Jones led developers on the bus tour.

“The intersection of I-285 and Old National Highway, that particular intersection I heard was the second busiest intersection in the Atlanta metro area," Jones said.

The first site is almost 500 acres. It runs along Old National Highway from Godby Road to south of Pleasant Hill Road.

“This is near World Changes Church. As you can see, there's acres and acres of parking lot which is developable property," Jones told developers on the tour.

The second planned site is at Old National Highway and Jonesboro Road in the very southern part of the city. 14 acres in the old Jackson's Music Store parking lot will include the new City of South Fulton Police headquarters and a park.

Old National Merchants Association President Emmanuel Rainey said it's close to rapper Rick Ross' mansion where Clayton, Fayette, and Fulton Counties come together.

“You're looking to bring in a different type, maybe a sports complex, looking to bring on some just, some modern-day adult entertainment when it comes to sports, entertainment, sports venues," Rainey said.

The third site includes 139 acres on Old National Highway between Burdett and Pleasant Hill Roads. That development should be mostly residential.

“We can have some new homeowner development located on the Old National Corridor," Rainey said.

The Old National Marketplace is the fourth proposed site for revitalization. Some ideas for these 34 acres include everything from a hotel to new restaurants.

Broker Eric Harris with CoreRep Commercial Real Estate visited the Old National District as a child and young man.

“Knowing this area, I know that it is underserved," Harris said.

Harris wants to be part of redeveloping the area and is interested in both commercial and residential development.

“If we can make a safe community, it's got everything you need like grocery, places to stay that are nice, and restaurants," Harris said. "It'll be like a full circle moment for me.”

City of South Fulton Councilman Corey A. Reeves would like to rebrand the entire corridor from Old National Highway to Highway 279.

“What this revitalization can do with the people who currently live here and work here is bringing stability and them wanting to stay here and reinvest here," Reeves said.