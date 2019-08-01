The parents of a teenager who was killed by a fallen tree during a Boy Scout camping trip filed a civil lawsuit in Cobb County on Jan. 8 over the boy’s death, demanding that the organization improve its safety standards for all scouts.

Elijah Knight, 14, was killed in June after a tree fell on his tent during a thunderstorm while he was on a six-night summer camping trip at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Covington. According to the lawsuit, the tree fell directly on his pillow, where he was sleeping.

His parents, Stephen and Courtney Knight, claim the Boy Scouts of America ignored weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service at the time of Elijah’s death. According to the lawsuit, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect at the time and the Boy Scouts did not evacuate campers to a nearby building, while wind gusts over up to 48 mph were reported nearby.

However, at the time, officials said there were no severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the area. The winds that night brought rain and 40 to 50 mph wind gusts.

This radar image shows the storms that afternoon.

Elijah Knight was caught outdoors in a canvas tent during the storm, full of lightening and wind.

Frantic 911 calls released after Knight's death show that a scoutmaster discovered the boy in the tent -- but could only see his feet.

"If you can hear me, buddy, we've got help on the way," he can be heard saying in the recording.

Paramedics and firefighters soon arrived and did everything they could to save Knight, using chainsaws to cut the trunk. Sadly, they were unable to get to him in time.

11Alive contacted The Boy Scouts of America for a comment about the lawsuit. They declined to comment on the specific case, but assured they would support Knight's family "in any way we can."

"This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family," the group said.

They added, "The safety of our Scouts is our number one priority. Please join us in keeping those affected by the tragic accident during last summer’s severe storms in our thoughts and prayers."

“Having joined the horrible club of parents who have lost a child, and especially the community of parents whose child died in a scouting event, we hope to make systemic safety improvements that will preserve and protect the lives of many other children in the future,” said Elijah’s father, Stephen Knight, in a statement issued through his attorney. Stephen Knight is also an Eagle Scout. “We hope to see a new level of safety standards, so no other family has to go through the same anguish.”

Trial attorney Jeff Harris is representing the Knight family and said the complaint charges the Boy Scouts with vicarious liability, negligence and premises liability. The family is seeking damages for funeral expenses and other punitive damages. A coroner ruled Knight's death as accidental.

Bert Adams Camp is a 1,300-acre facility in Covington, Georgia, about 35 miles east of Atlanta.

“We believe the Boy Scouts do not have adequate policies in place to keep kids safe and Elijah Knight’s tragic death could have been prevented by following simple weather-related procedures,” Harris said in a statement.

The complaint holds the Boy Scouts of America and the Atlanta Area Council, Inc. accountable for failing to follow policies outlined by the Boy Scouts – including failure to monitor local weather forecasts and conditions, and not informing all scouts to follow the weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Elijah Knight was an honor roll student, a Boy Scout Troop Instructor and earned several awards at his middle school in Cypress, Texas. He was hoping to complete his Eagle Scout rank, played the saxophone, was a cross-country runner and community volunteer, according to the lawsuit. He wanted to become an environmental engineer and leaves behind two younger siblings and a large extended family, according to a release.

“Elijah was kind, accepting, intelligent and vivacious,” said his mother, Courtney Knight. “He was inquisitive and inventive and intended to use those innate talents to improve the world.”