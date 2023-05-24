Sandy Springs woman pursuing her dreams with new children's book even at her 108th birthday

Peggy Cobb published and illustrated her first children's book called "Painter Pan: The Rainbow Man". She is proof that dreams can still come true.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman celebrated her 108th birthday in the style of a book signing.

Her birthday was on Tuesday, but neighbors and staff of the Hammond Glen Retirement Community in Sandy Springs threw her a birthday celebration to remember on Wednesday.

"I'm at an absolute lost for words, but what all this had done for me right now is create a feeling of happiness," Peggy said.

Her two sons, Peter and Bill, were at the celebration to commemerate her mother's milestone.

"There are times when she seems just as young as she ever was," Peter said. "I am just in awe about the people that she knows."

Her son, Peter, added that she has always liked dealing with children. He said she first made the book in her late 20s in a physical form but never got it published as a book.

Now as she turns the next page to 108, her dreams of having the book come true now.

"Seeing 'Painter Pan' come to life was just special. To see it come to life now in a real book that people are actually engaged with is really gratifying," Bill added.

Her book is about a mythical tale told to generations of children in her family.

"Learn something new everyday is one of her favorite slogan," her son, Bill added.

Peggy came from Terre Haute, Indiana, where she raised her children. She is one of six siblings.

The 108-year-old received an education degree from the University of Minnesota followed by her master's degree. She furthered her education at a time when women were fighting for their rights.

Peggy was married for 59 years and has lived through 18 U.S. presidents.

Her book is now available at various booksellers online, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.