Perfect Love Foundation and Fulton County Schools partner for the Georgia Backpack Project

The Georgia Backpack Project is collecting backpacks and school supplies to provide homeless students in Fulton County the resources needed to start the school year.

ATLANTA — This summer, the Perfect Love Foundation and Fulton County Schools are partnering to start the Georgia Backpack Project with a mission to provide backpacks and educational resources to young students in the district facing homelessness.

Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, an even greater number of students are facing homelessness in Fulton County. According to Miriam Asfour, the Community Outreach Director of Perfect Love Foundation, 800 students will begin the school year facing some degree of homelessness. Based on the 2019-2020 school year, on average 1 out of every 116 students are experiencing homelessness in Fulton County.

The Georgia Backpack Project is hoping to provide each of those students with a backpack full of supplies and resources needed to start the school year off right.

“It is imperative that we as a community are both committed and intentional about ensuring that every student is provided the educational essentials that are necessary to start the academic school year. The Georgia Backpack project is a step towards ensuring that intentionality takes place in a meaningful way,” said Taos Wynn, President and CEO of Perfect Love Foundation. “Although our hope is to address the need, the ultimate goal must be eradicating the realities that make the need necessary.”

Mike Looney, the Superintendent of Fulton County Schools, understands personally why a program like this is so significant for students.

“I was homeless for a period when I was a young person so I know firsthand how important initiatives like the Georgia Backpack Project can make a real difference for students and their families,” said Superintendent Looney. “We have a responsibility to make sure our students have all the tools to succeed in school and that starts with providing the help and educational resources to support them.”

The Georgia Backpack Project is currently focusing on homeless students in Fulton County, but they hope to expand to metro Atlanta and the whole state of Georgia soon.