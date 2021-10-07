Middle school student honors Piedmont Henry Hospital healthcare workers with special homemade gift

Kara Benson handcrafted 180 pairs of earrings to surprise staff of Piedmont Henry hospital

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — At the height of the pandemic, we saw thank you's for health care heroes all over the community.

More than a year into Covid-19, most of that attention has diminished, but one local eighth-grader is making sure frontline workers know they're not forgotten.

Kara Benson tells 11Alive she started making earrings during quarantine, and she recently shared her passion with the team at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

After handcrafting more than 180 pairs of earrings, Kara, who attends Union Grove Middle School, had the chance to gift her homemade jewelry to hospital staff as a special thank you to the team.

"I just wanted to show the nurses how much they mean to us," she said. "It's so nice of them to help people. I wanted to help them," she added. "To show them they're loved, we care about them, and we appreciate that they're helping friends and family."

Kara said she was inspired to create the earrings for Piedmont Henry staff after a close friend spent time in intensive care.