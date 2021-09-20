Publix continues to help neighbors in need with 33 million pounds of produce donated to Feeding America food banks

Publix Super Market Charities will also donate $5.5 million in monetary support.

September is Hunger Action Month and Publix is highlighting the many ways the company helps alleviate hunger year-round.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 Americans face food insecurity. Within Publix's seven-state operating area, more than 8 million people face hunger every day. As a food retailer, Publix has committed to helping feed those in need in the communities it serves.

"Having food on the table is an essential need that millions of people throughout our communities struggle with every day. As a food retailer, helping provide nourishing meals to our neighbors in need is at the heart of who we are," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "It is our privilege to join our customers in helping alleviate hunger and do good together for our communities."

Since April 2020, Publix has donated more than 33 million pounds of produce to Feeding America member food banks through its farmers and families initiative and Feeding More Together campaign. Through the initiative launched last year, the company purchased and donated more than 18 million pounds of produce and 500,000 gallons of milk to Feeding America member food banks. Publix purchased the produce and milk from Southeastern farmers who lost business as schools and restaurants closed due to the pandemic.

Publix also launched a six-week program in December 2020 as food banks faced a critical shortage with increased demand around the holidays. Through the program, the retailer donated nearly 1.2 million pounds of pasta, canned vegetables, canned beans, cereal and potatoes.

Every day, Publix stores gather wholesome, but unsalable dairy, deli and meat items as well as produce to donate to food banks throughout the company's seven-state operating area.

During September, Publix Super Market Charities will donate $5.5 million to 300 Feeding America food banks and other nonprofits as part of their ongoing support to alleviate hunger.