Publix invites Georgians to “Be a Champion for HOPE” by donating to HOPE Atlanta

HOPE Atlanta strives to prevent and fight hunger and homelessness across metro Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Publix and HOPE Atlanta are coming together to bring awareness to homelessness and hunger facing many families in Georgia, currently. HOPE Atlanta provides housing and hunger aid to people across 31 counties in Georgia.

“Access to food is a critical need for communities here in Georgia and across our nation,” said Nicole Maristany Krauss, Media Relations Manager at Publix Super Markets Inc. “As a food retailer we’re dedicated to helping the hungry in the communities we serve and believe putting food on tables is where we can have our greatest impact. We're proud to support the tremendous efforts of HOPE Atlanta and their dedication to serving the hungry and homeless in need."

Publix is hoping people will join them in helping to support HOPE Atlanta during what could soon become a crucial time for the nonprofit.

“Our teams at HOPE Atlanta are bracing for an eviction crisis and continuing to experience record-high demand for our hunger relief services,” said HOPE Atlanta CEO Jeff Smythe. “This generous sponsorship from Publix could not have come during a better time.”

HOPE Atlanta was founded in 1900 and has been a long-time advocate for fighting homelessness. In 2021, they joined forces with Action Ministries to create a plan to combat both homelessness and hunger.