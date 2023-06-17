Services today for husband, father killed in carjacking surrounded by questions over police response time

Qualin Campbell's life will be celebrated in Newnan with services at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWNAN, Ga. — A celebration of life is set for 1 p.m. today in Newnan for a Georgia native who was killed in a Colorado carjacking that triggered an investigation into the local police department's response time.

The services for Qualin Campbell will be livestreamed here for anyone who wishes to view them. They're happening at Summer Hill Baptist Church on Turkey Creek Road in Newnan.

11Alive's Jon Shirek reported on Campbell's death last week. The husband and father was driving to work when his wife suddenly got a text asking her to call 911.

Campbell, his wife, and their two daughters had moved to Colorado Springs about a year ago.

Qualin managed to text a photo to his wife, from inside the vehicle, showing that a gunman had just jumped into the front passenger seat.

He was trying to notify her without letting the gunman see him texting.

Qualin’s wife, Talija, immediately called 911, then started to drive to his location. It took her more than 45 minutes to get to him.

When she arrived, she saw that police officers had never shown up.

Talija is the one who discovered her husband’s body inside the vehicle.

Police said Wednesday that the gunman, a stranger to the Campbells later identified as David Karels, had killed Qualin and then killed himself.

Qualin’s family in Colorado Springs and in metro Atlanta were unable to understand the crime itself, as well as the slow police response.

"All I wanted was someone to check on my husband," Talija Campbell told the Associated Press. "It was their job to come and save him."

“Qualin was a gentle giant,” his aunt Bernice Graham said. “Qualin was a gentleman with everybody. If he saw you carrying something heavy, he took it from you. If you needed something, he got up and got it. He was the best father ever. He combed their hair, made dinner, gave them baths, he went to work every day (he was a computer repair technician). A good, all-around guy.”

Campbell said she told one dispatcher that she believed her husband had been taken hostage and described his car and location, which was about a mile from the headquarters of the Colorado Springs Police Department.

She was transferred to a dispatcher responsible for taking Colorado Springs calls. The first dispatcher briefed the second dispatcher on what Campbell reported, she said, before Campbell said she explained what she knew again to the second dispatcher.

The dispatcher said an officer would check it out and get back to her, but there was no sense of urgency, Campbell said, so she drove to the location herself.

“I shouldn’t have been the one there, the first person to respond,” she said. "It was me who had to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood."

When asked about Campbell's 911 call and the police response to it, police spokesman Robert Tornabene said he couldn't comment because there was an “open and active criminal investigation” into the deaths.

Family Attorney Harry Daniels of Atlanta said Colorado Springs police told him that it was a random crime and that the gunman was a transient with an extensive criminal record.

And Daniels told 11Alive that police are conducting an internal investigation to figure out why it took officers so long to respond to the 911 call.