ATLANTA — 11Alive is proud to support the Atlanta Mission and the 5k Race to End Homelessness.
The race takes place Saturday, February 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the Greenspace at the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta (formerly called Pemberton Place).
Runners of all sorts are encouraged to run in the cold for those who sleep in the cold. The registration fee for the race will cover one night of a shelter and services for someone who would otherwise spend the night on the streets, in the cold. (The race is also one of the last AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifiers before the 2022 AJC Peachtree Road Race lottery opens.)
There are thousands of men, women and children in metro Atlanta who face the perilous conditions of winter without a roof over their heads.
To register for the race or donate to the Atlanta Mission, visit race.atlantamission.org.