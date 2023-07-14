x
Rapper T.I., comedian-actor D.C. Young Fly speak to kids at program started by Shaquille O'Neal

The program was actually launched by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who is known for his philanthropic work in the community.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Famed Atlanta rapper T.I., comedian-actor D.C. Young Fly and DJ Greg Street spent time with kids in Henry County's "Setting Students up for Success" mentorship program on Friday.

The program was actually launched by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, who is known for his philanthropic work in the community. It partners with law enforcement in Henry County that aims to take a significant step toward empowering young students.

The goal of the program is to "engage and empower" students between the ages of 11 and 14 while assisting them "transition through various progressive stages of life," according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office social media post

Parents are also involved in the program, which helps attempt to create improvements in the communication gaps between parents and their children. The Henry County Sheriff's Office called the session one of their best yet.

The nine-month mentorship program also strives to guide young students through different aspects of life and develop their social and emotional skills. The sheriff's office works to provide students with inspiration from positive role models.

There are still four sessions remaining for students and parents this year. Those interested in participating can go to www.hscofoundation.org to sign up for the August sessions. You may get to meet a superstar such as these celebrities!

You can watch a few of the messages T.I. and D.C. Young Fly delivered to children and parents on the Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post below.

The 5th session of our mentorship program 'Setting Students up for Success (S3) was one for the books with Grammy...

Posted by Henry County Sheriff's Office GA on Friday, July 14, 2023

   

