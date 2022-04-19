Recycle unwanted electronics with Georgia Natural Gas Friday

The Friday, April 22 event is in celebration of Earth Day.

ATLANTA — Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia's leading natural gas provider, along with partners -- Lenox Square, eWaste/ePlanet, and 11Alive -- will celebrate Earth Day by holding its annual electronics recycling event outside the dining pavilion at Lenox Square on Friday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The community is invited to bring unwanted electronics for safe recycling to Lenox Square, located at 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta.

Volunteers will be on location to retrieve items from vehicle trunks to avoid direct person-to-person contact.

“Earth Day is about coming together to protect our planet and bringing awareness to important steps we can take individually to make a collective difference for the environment,” said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. “We have helped to recycle nearly 75,000 pounds of electronics since the start of this program; and this year, we look forward to having an even greater impact.”

Those looking to participate can drop off unwanted electronic equipment – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and fax machines – for eWaste/ePlanet to recycle responsibly.

Lenox Square has been chosen to help host the event again this year after a successful campaign in 2021. “We helped recycle more than four truckloads of electronics in 2021 and look forward to increasing that number this year,” said Robin Suggs, general manager at Lenox Square. “We thank Georgia Natural Gas and eWaste/ePlanet for their continued partnership on this event.” Plus, participants over age 18 may enter to win a $500 Gift Card courtesy of Lenox Square and Simon Property.