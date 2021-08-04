Red Cross Volunteers to share free fire safety resources with Georgia residents this Spring

Statewide push to reach residents through Sound the Alarm effort

ATLANTA — Home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19. In fact, home and apartment fires are trending up by 25% in Georgia, so far this year. Through targeted outreach, we’re working with community partners to connect with families and educate kids online about fire safety. Most people don’t realize they only have two-minutes to escape a home fire. Through virtual and digital outreach, we’re helping families develop escape plans and learn fire safety. To make a virtual appointment, sign up today at www.redcross.org/GAHomesMadeSafer.

This Spring, American Red Cross volunteers will Sound the Alarm throughout the state of Georgia as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods from April 8 through May 8. Volunteers will meet with residents by appointment outside their homes to share fire safety information and help them create an escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Danella Hughes, Disaster Officer for the Red Cross Georgia Region. “As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it’s critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”

Know what to do before, during, and after a fire. A 20-minute call could save your family!

The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through our Home Fire Campaign. Red Cross educators will provide tailored information on how to protect your home and reduce fire risks. Virtual appointments can be made today at www.redcross.org/GAHomesMadeSafer. During the virtual appointment, Red Cross-trained volunteers will:

Provide assistance in testing your current smoke alarms.

Help you develop a personalized fire escape plan including identifying 2 ways to escape and a meeting place.

Provide valuable fire safety tips and training for your household.

Discuss an additional hazard specific to your area (i.e. flooding, hurricanes, tornados).

Over the past five years, the Home Fire Campaign has saved at least 836 lives across the country, including 22 in Georgia. But more work still needs to be done to keep families safe from these everyday disasters.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit www.SoundTheAlarm.org

for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.

Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from our national sponsors: Delta Air Lines and Lowe’s.

