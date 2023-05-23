Residents 'hoping that there were more options' after Midtown crane collapse

Tenants were allowed back into their apartments briefly to retrieve their belongings.

ATLANTA — Tenants displaced from Tens on West Apartments in Midtown Atlanta after a crane collapsed on their apartment complex were able to go inside Tuesday afternoon and retrieve some of their personal items.

Nearby buildings had to evacuate Monday afternoon after the crane's mechanical failure caused a partial structure to collapse.

Mayor Andre Dickens was joined by the fire chief, the police chief, and the commissioner of transportation to provide an update on the collapse.

"The residents of this neighborhood have been through a lot recently," Dickens said, "This incident took place just a block away from the horrific shooting at the medical office earlier this month."

Atlanta Fire Chief Rod Smith says another crane has been brought in to help dismantle the crane that malfunctioned and OSHA is investigating.

"Our technical crews remain on the scene in a defensive posture, assisting the construction crews and the engineers with determining the best way to neutralize the crane," Smith said, "We will be in this posture until we neutralize that crane."

Residents of Tens on West reached out to 11Alive with unanswered questions.

Here is a statement from management:

"Due to a crane collapse at a construction site adjacent to Tens on West, the property remains under an evacuation order by the Atlanta Fire Department as a precautionary measure. We are working in full cooperation with the local authorities as they investigate the incident and will continue to keep residents informed about the ongoing situation as new information becomes available."

Once management receives word from the authorities that the property is safe for occupancy, residents will be notified them immediately. Room blocks are currently available at Homewood Suites by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. The Central Park Recreation Center is also providing shelter to those who need it.

A few are already staying at the nearby hotel. There were at least eight residents in the lobby Tuesday afternoon. Though many wouldn't speak on camera, the consensus seems to be that they're disappointed with the way management is assisting them.

Dickens said Parks and Recreation opened a recreation center to be used as an emergency shelter for displaced residents, but the Red Cross said that closed due to no one using it. Red Cross also opened up its shelter and offered food.

Briana Statesman says she was working from home when the collapse took place.

"I was actually on a Zoom meeting. And I heard it," Statesman said, "And it kind of sounded like a big explosion of sorts. And then, our building shook a little bit.”

Statesman said she's been lucky enough to stay with a friend.

"If I didn't have somewhere to go, I'd probably be a bit more concerned and hoping that there were more options or at least more information they could give us, in the meantime, about what we're supposed to do while we can't get into our apartments," Statesman said.

Statesman said the apartments didn't look drastically different from before, but she was only allowed an hour to take the things she needs. Residents say they're already paying thousands of dollars in rent. Statesman says she was hoping the hotel rates would be waived. However, Smith says there's no word on when residents will be allowed back inside.

"Friday might be the earliest we get in," Statesman said, "And so, if that's the case, that's almost like a whole week. So, that would be crazy for us to pay four weeks' worth of rent if we were not able to stay in our apartments."