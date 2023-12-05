R&B Soul Picnic returns to Atlanta for its second year

Ais York Almahdi, the founder of the big event, said it all started as a way to bring the community together and educate them about the mental health initiatives.

ATLANTA — The R&B Soul Picnic is back in Atlanta for it second year in the row and it kicks off Saturday.

Ais York Almahdi, the founder of the big event, said it all started as a way to bring the community together and educate them about the mental health initiatives in metro Atlanta.

"It's a mental health initiative designed to bring the community together, to celebrate their families, all under the backdrop of a fun picnic," Almahdi said.

The picnic is a two-day event that starts at noon in one of Atlanta's most popular parks, Piedmont Park.

What can people expect?

"It's a good feeling," the creator said.

Almahdi added that the event is where people can enjoy themselves, but come together for an important initiative.

"People have free private sessions and just kind of let go. Then after that, they get back out there listening to music, eat some good food and enjoy themselves," Almahdi said.

Community members can also expect to have "good healing music" that will make them dance and sing.

Here's what to bring

The creator said community members can bring their own food and lawn chairs. In honor of Mother's Day weekend, the founder heavily encouragers Atlantans to bring their family and friends.

While lawn chairs, blankets and umbrellas are permitted, tents are not allowed.

Event coordinators do not want the community to forget to bring a "good vibe." DJ Queen of Spades, who's spinned for celebrities like Beyoncé and Rihanna, will attend the event, believing that music heals the soul.

🚨NEW DATE-SAME PLACE🚨 ✨ MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND ✨ 🗓️ MAY 13TH & 14TH 🗓️ 📍 PIEDMONT PARK 🎊🎉🍾BIGGER CELEBRATION 🎊🎉🍾 We... Posted by RnB Soul Picnic on Wednesday, May 10, 2023

"Music is the remedy. Music heals everything. It doesn't matter what mood you're in, there's music that will relate to any mood," DJ Queen of Spades said.

Those who are interested in attending can show up at the Piedmont Park Promenade starting at noon on both Saturday and Sunday.