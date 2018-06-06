The annual Father’s Day weekend road race is Peachtree Road Race-certified and offers something for everyone – a 5K race, a 1-mile walk, and a kids4Dad event. kids4DAD is a short run through the parking lot for kids 9 and under and they receive a cape!

run4DAD benefits ProstAware, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to promoting awareness and education about prostate cancer and providing support programs for prostate cancer survivors. Every 20 minutes a man we love loses his life to prostate cancer. Help make a difference by supporting run4DAD.

Race registration website is www.raceroster.com/events/2018/16506/9th-annual-run4dad. Registration fees are: 5K - $35; Prostate Cancer Survivor - $20; 1 mile walk - $20; kids4DAD - $15.

