Sanitation workers in DeKalb County save woman who fell asleep in trash container

Police said that she could have died without their help.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman's life was saved by sanitation workers in DeKalb County, according to their police department.

The department said a woman was asleep inside a trash container when the trash truck pulled up to collect. The trash container was then dumped inside the truck with the woman inside.

Three sanitation employees said they were paying attention and took immediate action. The Dekalb County Police Department is thanking them for saving her life.

"Without the attention and dedication of these employees, there is no doubt great harm, if not death, would have been imminent," the department said.