Scooters in Atlanta | Why you'll see more - and less at the same time

Scooter companies left in 2019, then took a hit during the pandemic. But now they're ramping back up. And the city hopes to keep folks safe.

ATLANTA — Electric rented scooters are starting to make a comeback in the city of Atlanta. If you were around the city in 2019, you may remember reading or hearing dozens of stories about the quick mode of transportation.

Now, they're stopping to pop up again, with restrictions.

Starting July 1, only three scooter companies will be allowed to operate in the city: Bird, Lime, and Spin. That's compared to nine companies operating in 2019. People can expect to see less scooters, as only 4,500 of them will be around, compared to 12,000 in 2019.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation ordered companies to lower the speed of first-time riders from 15 to 10mph, to avoid beginner's accidents. The other caveat to bringing the two-wheeled machines back is better access to parking.

Data from the city of Atlanta shows after the scooter program was suspended for three months during the summer of 2020, a shutdown caused by COVID, there's less scooters in the city. However, people are using them for longer commutes than pre-pandemic; almost double the ride time.

There's less injuries as well. No deaths on scooters have been reported in the city of Atlanta since 2019. And as far as injuries, the total number reported to companies from August 2020 to March 2021 is 37. That's less than the entire month of June 2019, when there were 39 injuries in 30 days.

So, with the new restrictions, the goal is to have successful scooter programs than the city has ever seen before.