Nonprofit host Puerto Rican ‘SanSe’ festival to help Latino youth at Truist Park | How you can show support

The nonprofit will use funds raised from the 'SanSe' ticket sales to support programs that help Latino kids with their mental and physical health.

ATLANTA — One Atlanta nonprofit is inviting the public to give back to Latino youth in Georgia by celebrating Puerto Rican culture Sunday. At Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, Ser Familia will host its annual "SanSe Atlanta" celebration.

The nonprofit, which provides family and mental health services to Hispanic families in metro Atlanta, will use funds raised from "SanSe" ticket sales to support programs that help Latino kids with their mental and physical health.

According to the nonprofit, Atlanta's version of the festival is the only SanSe event in the entire country that raises money for a philanthropic cause, Belisa Urbina, one of Ser Familia's founders, said.

Known as one of Puerto Rico's biggest festivals, the San Sebastián Street Festival -- SanSe for short -- is an annual event on Calle San Sebastián in Old San Juan full of food and live music.

The festival is a celebration of Saint Sebastian and dates back to 1954. According to Urbina, over 1,500 community members and families are expected to attend.

Attendees will be able to celebrate Puerto Rico's diverse culture by tasting traditional dishes from 13 chefs and listening to live music from the popular merengue band Grupo Manía.

Urbina said they expect to raise over $80,000 from ticket sales for the celebration. She encourages anyone who wants to attend to buy their ticket before it's too late.

Tickets for SanSe Atlanta cost $100 each, Urbina explained.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket to SanSe Atlanta 2023 can buy them online at Ser Familia's website here.