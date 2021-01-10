Shepherd Center employee walks out of rehab months after being hit by car

Shepherd Center employees lined the halls to applaud Barbara Jones as she walked out.

ATLANTA — After months in rehab, Barbara Jones walked out of Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

She's worked there for more than 20 years, but since June, she has spent time on the other side as a patient.

Jones was hit by a car while crossing Peachtree Road. She said the car drove off and she was taken to Grady Hospital.

Colleagues and family put together a GoFund Me page to help Jones with her recovery. So far, more than $8,000 has been raised.

She told 11Alive she suffered many injuries to her legs and hip from the hit-and-run, forcing her to undergo surgery.

As a beloved employee of Shepherd Center, Ms. Barbara has cared for all of us, our facilities, patients and families for more than 20 years. We have been honored to return the favor for the past few months as we cared for her through her months of hard work and rehabilitation for injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car in June. Today, our staff gathered to celebrate as Ms. Barbara marked a special milestone by walking out the doors of Shepherd Center and heading home with her family. Thank you to our friends at GradyHealth and to our team on Shepherd Center's Comprehensive Rehabilitation Unit for taking such good care of her. We love you, Ms. Barbara! #HopeIsHere #ShepherdDayInTheLife Posted by Shepherd Center on Friday, October 1, 2021

"It all happened so fast," she said. "People drive like crazy down that street."

While undergoing surgeries, therapies, and rehab at Shepherd Center, she said her one goal was to walk out and go home to be with family.

She made her goal a reality on Friday.

"I was in a lot of pain," Jones said. "But I did what I said I was going to do."

Shepherd Center employees lined the halls applauding Jones as she walked out to go home and be with her family.

She said she is grateful for the teams who stood by her to care for her during her recovery.

Her recovery is not over. She said she still has many doctor's appointments.