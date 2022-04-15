The department said Sgt. Eric Edbrooke passed away on April 15. He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department has lost one of their own. After almost a year-long battle with cancer, Sgt. Eric Edbrooke has passed away, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Shively Police said Edbrooke died on Friday. He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June 2021 and went through several rounds of chemotherapy.

"Although this was extremely difficult for him and his family, Eric always stayed positive and upbeat about his condition," the department posted. "While we are saddened by this loss, we find comfort in him no longer having to suffer."

According to Shively Police, Edbrooke served their community for more than 20 years.

In September, the department hosted a benefit concert for Edbrooke and his family. The Louisville Metro Police Foundation also helped raise money.

"Eric is a sergeant who is welcoming and always has a joke to tell," the Shively FOP Lodge 17 said at the time. "He loves playing with his kids and loves to make people laugh. He has a big heart and is so thoughtful in the way that he takes care of people."

Arrangements for Edbrooke will be announced at a later time.

