'Shop with a Sheriff' returns for second year in Fulton County

Here's how you can support.

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is excited to bring back its "Shop with a Sheriff" event for the second year, with two events taking place.

The shopping experience is meant to provide children, who have already been chosen to participate, an opportunity to enjoy holiday shopping with FCSO deputies and staff members accompanying them.

This holiday event allows the chance for children and residents of Fulton County to interact with law enforcement members under a positive, joyous light, aiding in the efforts to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

"I am proud to have this opportunity once again to bring the community together with the outstanding women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to enjoy the holiday season with one another," Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat," Labat said.

In 2021, the office had the pleasure of joining around 100 children as they enjoyed a shopping trip. This year, the event is expanding, with two events occurring in Fulton County on Saturday, December 10th.

If you would like to sponsor a child for the "Shop with a Sheriff" event, please contact Capt. Aprille Moore at Aprille.Moore@fultoncountyga.gov. Families participating in the event will receive a gift card to purchase any toys, games, clothes, etc. that they desire. They will also receive a gift from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. Participants will be able to take their chosen items home with them.

The events will take place at Walmart Supercenter 3741, off Cascade Rd. in South Fulton, and Walmart Supercenter Store 1578, off Mansell Rd. in Roswell. The first event will start at 8 a.m. at Walmart Supercenter 3741, and the second event will start at 1 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter 1578.