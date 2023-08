The girls said they did it in honor of their friend who has the disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Four metro Atlanta friends spent their summer raising money for sickle cell warriors.

The girls said they did it in honor of their friend who has the disease.

Making homemade slime, bracelets and face painting, they raised twice their goal- a grand total of $850 that they donated to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.