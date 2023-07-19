South Dekalb residents outspoken during heated meeting with MARTA reps

Residents say they're fed up that they've seen little progress since the 70s.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONECREST, Ga. — South Dekalb residents went over slotted time to share feedback with MARTA representatives about improving and expanding transit in their community Tuesday night.

There were some heated conversations, with some residents walking out.

MARTA explains that the timeline for more transit is mainly about funding, while some residents argued it's been about race.

Joel Edwards was one of the most outspoken residents. He says he's lived in the community for almost 40 years.

"The service has diminished to the point that people are not really in fact riding with ride transit anymore," Edwards said.

Edwards said since South Dekalb is a predominantly Black area, he believes that's why investments are going to North Dekalb.

"It's important because there are people that depend on public transportation and have to get to work," Edwards said.

Sylvia Raye has lived in the area since 1986. She says it's frustrating that North Dekalb is getting the improvements she's been looking for, especially since they've been paying a penny tax since the 1970s with what she calls little progress.

"We paid additional taxes," Raye said. "They said it's gonna cost this. And we said, 'Okay!' We pay for it. And we never got it."

Representatives from MARTA have been holding a series of virtual and in-person meetings to get feedback like this. MARTA South Dekalb Transit Initiative Project Manager Bryan Hobbs was hoping to present options to get the ball rolling faster.

The goal is to build more transit hubs in South Dekalb with connections to Stonecrest transit hub, Candler Road, Buford Highway, and add buses on the streets with enhanced stops.

"Just to show that we've actually been doing a lot of work to get to a point where we can get a project that's viable that can be moved forward," Hobbs said.

However, citizens told him they didn't want additional penny taxes to make rail systems happen. They want MARTA to make it happen with the taxes already paid. Hobbs explained that the current taxes are mostly going toward maintenance. Expansions and improvements are going to cost more money that isn't in the budget. However, he's hoping for more engagement from the community.

"I do think there are a few things that we do want to go back and evaluate based on the comments that we received," Hobbs said.

MARTA's South Dekalb Transit Initiative has been in the works since 2019. Raye argues that MARTA has had the opportunity to do more since then. And she doesn't want to spend another penny on it.

And some fear that the proposed stops are longer than driving routes, so they won't keep cars off the roads. Raye is interested in a rail system, not a bus.

"I have no confidence that anything is going to change," Raye said. "I think in five to seven years, we're going to have the same conversation about why we don't have MARTA rail."