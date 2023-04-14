Metro Atlanta nonprofit gives a new definition of home with programs for low-income families

Star-C started with just an after-school care program. Now, with the help of a grant the nonprofit will be able to offer services that will benefit a whole family.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta nonprofit is putting words to action in low-income communities with their new care system.

Star-C first started offering free after-school care to kids at low-income apartment complexes. The charity has now graduated to providing care services that will benefit a whole family with its new program, Star-C Select.

The organization's executive director believes the program will help more low-income neighborhoods around the metro become better homes.

"Make that community a better place to live, and when it's a better place to live, that's better for the landlords, for everyone in that situation," said Audrea Rease, executive director of Star-C.

She said Atlanta families will be able to stay in their homes longer without having to move around a lot to receive necessary care.

The new program is open to properties in Clayton, Dekalb, Cobb and Fulton counties. It will provide on site job training, health screenings and parenting classes.

"The apartment community is better, the school is better, there's less coming and going in the neighborhood, you can keep an eye on who is there, and it helps the neighborhood seem less transient," Rease said.

The nonprofit is launching the new program with the help of a million dollar grant from United Healthcare.

According to the United Healthcare CEO Mike Minor, the research shows that about 80% of what happens with a person's health happens outside of the doctor's office.

Minor said that affordable housing a barrier that affects people's healthcare. He believes partnering with Star-C is so important because it gives healthcare provider a better understanding of families' health.

"There's only so much you can glean from a medical chart. And often what happens at school or at home or at work makes a huge difference on how you approach your health. In some cases, that's even more important," Minor added.

The programs will start rolling out at properties across the metro this summer.