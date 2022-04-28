'Stop the Violence' vigil held at Golden Glide skating rink where 11-year-old was shot

The event is a part of an initiative in the community to curb violence.

ATLANTA — A prayer vigil was held Thursday as part of a city leader's initiative called 'Stop the Violence' outside of a skating rink that's been part of the DeKalb County landscape for years.

A crowd gathered at the Golden Glide skating rink where an 11-year-old was shot in the head on April 10. The event was hosted by County Commissioner of District 3 Larry Johnson.

"We speak life to him right now," an attendee said from the podium. The woman led the crowd in prayer as she asked others to hope for his recovery.

D'Mari Johnson, the 11-year-old shot earlier this month still remains in intensive care according to his family.

Several religious leaders and church members called on families to keep an eye on their children while asking God to keep them safe as well. One leader took to the podium to ask God to forgive the 13-year-old who is now facing charges for the violence.