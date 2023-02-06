Ways to support Türkiye and Syria from Atlanta

A list of places in Atlanta collecting needed items and monetary donations for those affected by the massive earthquakes.

ATLANTA — Rescuers are still hard at work searching for people under the rubble after two devastating earthquakes shook three provinces in Türkiye and Syria last week. In Atlanta, several groups and organizations are working to provide aid.



The death toll has passed 35,000 after the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 quakes that struck nine hours apart on Feb. 6 in southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria. The count is expected to increase as teams find more bodies.

Here are some places in Atlanta collecting needed items and monetary donations for to help support relief efforts.

According to its website, "Turkish-American Chamber of Commerce of the South, and other non-profits within the region are organizing efforts in collaboration with the Miami Turkish Consulate General and Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. to collect and send necessary aid to the region, that has been (affected) by the massive earthquakes."

Collection site and hours

5201 Brook Hollow Pkwy. Suite C Norcross, GA 30071

Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday/Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Donate goods

Their current list of needs are:

Weatherproof tents (thermal)

Weatherproof sleeping bags (adult and kid size)

Winter shoes, gloves, and winter hats and scarves

Kids and babies' clothing, all sizes and kinds

Male and female underwear

Thermal underwear and winter socks

Baby Food (dry), baby bottles, pacifiers, and toddler goods

Diapers (both baby and adult)

Medical/surgical masks and gloves

(Please keep in mind that the region currently has harsh winter conditions, please pay attention to your clothing choices, and make sure it is temperature rated and durable for cold weather)

Purchase goods for donation or make monetary contributions

Their drop-off locations do not accept monetary donations, but people can use the Turkish government agency website to make donations.

The agency said that donations are being both processed and shipped by direct flights to Turkey thanks to donations from Turkish Airlines.

Other local website donations

Many areas around metro Atlanta have teamed up with national websites as well, here are a few to consider.

Amazon wish list in Roswell

Purchase goods off the Roswell Community Masjid’s Amazon wish list