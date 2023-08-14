Suya and Jerk Festival to bring spice and beats to Atlanta

The Suya and Jerk Festival will take over Savoy Events on Aug. 26.

ATLANTA — Summer is not over just yet - a new sizzlin' food festival will set up shop in Atlanta.

The Suya and Jerk Festival will take over Savoy Events on Aug. 26. It promises to "celebrate the rich culinary culture" of West African and Caribbean food.

"This festival is all about savory, flavorful meat, cooked over an open flame and seasoned with an exotic blend of spices," organizers said.

Suya or tsire is a traditional smoked spiced meat skewer. It originated in Hausa Land, Northern Nigeria, and is a popular dish across West Africa. Jerk chicken is a spicy grilled dish that's common throughout the Caribbean.

"For the most committed foodie, this festival is a must-attend event, as it wil feature a fantastic array of delicious foods and drinks that cannot be found anywhere else in the city," organizers said.

The festival will be hosted by radio personality Zyoness and The Nigerian Queen. People can experience performances by Cyrus DeShield, King Mo, Diom, Fancy Face Music, YXNG Bobby and others.

Beyond incredible food and matching beats, attendees can also enjoy a live Afrobeat Entertainment segment, Afrobeat and Caribbean DJ sets, exotic juices and cocktails, a vendor marketplace and other cultural performances.

"The anticipation and excitement brings attendees from across the globe to celebrate this West African tasting experience. Suya and Jerk Festival will be coming to other major cities in the near future," organizers said.

To purchase tickets, visit suyaandjerkfest.com.

Suya and Jerk Festival event details