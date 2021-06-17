TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive award grants to 10 Atlanta area nonprofit organizations

ATLANTA — 11Alive and the TEGNA Foundation came together to give 10 local nonprofit organizations community grants to address areas of concern in the community including social justice, racial equality, and mental health.
The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include: No Poverty, Reduced Inequality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, Peace and Justice, and Strong Institutions.
“11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks - That means we listen to others to determine the issues that need to be addressed in our community,” said WXIA-TV, 11Alive President & General Manager, John Deushane. “Each of the non-profits recognized with this round of grants proudly serve those in need through unique and positive initiatives around hunger, poverty, social justice, racial equality and mental health – all important issues all the time but especially this year. Through the TEGNA Foundation, we are honored to help support their efforts in making a difference for this in need in our community.”
The organizations receiving these grants are:
- Atlanta Community Food Bank: to support food distribution efforts and hunger relief for those in need in our community
- Atlanta Technical College Foundation: to support technical college education for students in support work-force development within our Atlanta community
- Children’s Museum of Atlanta: to support programs for children, educators and caregivers and build awareness about issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion
- Georgia Justice Project: to support programs that work to challenge racial inequities and injustices within the criminal justice system
- Hope Atlanta: to support programs that address hunger and housing inequities for families in Atlanta.
- Meals on Wheels Atlanta: to help provide home-delivered meals to seniors struggling with food insecurity.
- Points of Light Foundation: to support community impact through volunteer service and the Listen – Learn - Act to End Racism social justice program.
- The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta: to support emergency life sustaining assistance with food to individuals and families facing financial crisis.
- Voices for Georgia’s Children: to help children and adolescents have access to mental health resources, services, and education through the ‘Free your Feels’ initiative.
- YWCA of Greater Atlanta: to support advocacy and social justice programs for women, children, and families in Atlanta.
“We are proud to partner with 11Alive to be a force for positive change in Atlanta,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the second consecutive year by The Civic 50, an honor made possible by our people and their passion for serving the greater good in the local communities we serve.”
The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit: www.TEGNAFoundation.org.