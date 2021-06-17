TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive award grants to 10 Atlanta area nonprofit organizations

The grants, totaling $55,000, were awarded to local nonprofits that are making a difference in the Atlanta area.

ATLANTA — 11Alive and the TEGNA Foundation came together to give 10 local nonprofit organizations community grants to address areas of concern in the community including social justice, racial equality, and mental health.

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include: No Poverty, Reduced Inequality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, Peace and Justice, and Strong Institutions.

“11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks - That means we listen to others to determine the issues that need to be addressed in our community,” said WXIA-TV, 11Alive President & General Manager, John Deushane. “Each of the non-profits recognized with this round of grants proudly serve those in need through unique and positive initiatives around hunger, poverty, social justice, racial equality and mental health – all important issues all the time but especially this year. Through the TEGNA Foundation, we are honored to help support their efforts in making a difference for this in need in our community.”

The organizations receiving these grants are:

“We are proud to partner with 11Alive to be a force for positive change in Atlanta,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the second consecutive year by The Civic 50, an honor made possible by our people and their passion for serving the greater good in the local communities we serve.”