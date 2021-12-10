TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive award grants to 11 Atlanta-area nonprofits

The grants address a variety of pressing needs in our communities.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Giving Tuesday on November 30, 2021. Atlanta Mission is one of the 11 grant recipients this year.

The TEGNA Foundation, a charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., and 11Alive will award eleven area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants address pressing needs including social justice and racial equity along with mental health, and aim to make a difference in communities in the Atlanta area.

Among the grant recipients are:

American Red Cross : Funds to help blood donor recruitment.

: Funds to help blood donor recruitment. Atlanta Mission : Funds to provide emergency shelter and bring hope and resources to people in Atlanta facing homelessness.

: Funds to provide emergency shelter and bring hope and resources to people in Atlanta facing homelessness. Georgia Center for Non-Profits : Funds to support Georgia Gives Day on Giving Tuesday.

: Funds to support Georgia Gives Day on Giving Tuesday. Hands on Atlanta : Funds to support MLK Day of Service Weekend.

: Funds to support MLK Day of Service Weekend. Ser Familia, Inc .: Funds to support emergency assistance for families in crisis.

.: Funds to support emergency assistance for families in crisis. Special Olympics Georgia : Fund to support Georgia children and adults with intellectual disabilities participate in the Georgia State Games.

: Fund to support Georgia children and adults with intellectual disabilities participate in the Georgia State Games. Skyland Trail : Funds to support families and teens suffering from depression and anxiety.

: Funds to support families and teens suffering from depression and anxiety. UNCF : Funds to support college education for UNCF scholars at HBCUs in the Atlanta area.

: Funds to support college education for UNCF scholars at HBCUs in the Atlanta area. Visiting Nurse Health System : Funds to provide home health care, hospice and palliative care to low-income individuals and families.



: Funds to provide home health care, hospice and palliative care to low-income individuals and families. West Side Future Fund : Funds to support low-income families on Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhood achieve safe and affordable housing along with quality education.

: Funds to support low-income families on Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhood achieve safe and affordable housing along with quality education. YOU Awards International: Fund to help support and honor young people who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of others.



“Our stations’ continued commitment to empowering their local communities through fundraising and grantmaking is invaluable and inspiring,” said Dave Lougee, TEGNA president and CEO. “We are honored to support all of our local partners who share our values and commitment to serving those in need.”

“11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks. We listen to others to determine the issues that need to be addressed in our community,” said John Deushane, 11Alive president & general manager. “Each of the non-profits recognized in this round of grants proudly serve those in need through unique and positive initiatives around hunger, poverty, social justice, racial equality and mental health. They’re all important issues, but especially this year. Through the TEGNA Foundation, we are honored to help support their efforts in making a difference for this in need in our community.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, and Zero Hunger. Other goals supported include: No Poverty, Reduced Inequality, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Life Below Water, Peace and Justice, and Strong Institutions.