State Rep. Jeremy Faison presented Ervin Keller with a flag on Friday.

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — When state Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, heard about 101-year-old Ervin Keller through a relative, he decided to take action.

Keller, of Cocke County, is a World War II veteran.

Faison said it's only right that Tennesseans honor those from the Volunteer State who have fought to protect our freedoms.

Faison met Friday morning with Keller and his family and presented Keller with a flag dedicated to him as well as a signed declaration from Gov. Bill Lee.

"It's a bittersweet thing to know that the men and women that fought that long ago -- they're a dying breed now, and whenever we find one we need to honor them and honor their sacrifice honor, their service and make sure they know that we as Tennessee are thankful for the sacrifice they made," Faison said.