The King Center Presents the Beloved Community Global Summit honoring the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The summit is open to the public and will stream live Thursday January 14 and Friday January 15, 2021.

The King Center invites you to virtually join the 2021 Beloved Community Global Summit Thursday January 14 and Friday January 15. The Beloved Community Global Summit is an opportunity for mission aligned individual organizations who are dedicated to creating the Beloved Community to come together and share ideas. Participants will hear from a myriad of national and international individuals who share their vision for a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world.

Each year, The King Center in Atlanta leads the nationwide observance of the national holiday commemorating the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme and call to action, for the 2021 Observance is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community!”

“Our goal is to create a beloved community and this will require a qualitative change in our souls as well as a quantitative change in our lives.” Martin Luther King Jr.

The Beloved Community Summit two day virtual experience will provide insight on the strategies necessary for realizing the Beloved Community. The summit will feature an in-depth look at “Truth Telling” as a foundational concept to creating a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world.

Dr. Bernice A. King and Bryan Stevenson are the keynote speakers, along with other exciting panelists.