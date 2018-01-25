Atlanta, Ga-The Networks of 11 Alive awarded 17 grants to local nonprofit organizations through our parent company, TEGNA on January 24, 2018. The TEGNA Foundation and 11 Alive was honored to empower the people we serve by supporting the future of our community.

TEGNA Foundation award 17 Grants to GA Nonprofits

The TEGNA grants help fund nonprofit organizations from all walks of life that address hardships on a local community level. These community-changers strive to impact and assist those in need and make a difference in the lives of the many residents of metro Atlanta.

Congratulations and a huge thank you to the following organizations!

Atlanta Technical College Foundation

Black Women Film Preservation Project

The Children's Museum

Chris 180 Inc

Community Foundation for Northeast GA

Horizons Atlanta

Kate's Club

Midtown Assistance Center

MARR Addition Treatment Center

North Fulton Community Charities

Open Hand

Re-Imagine ATL

PAWS Atlanta

Skyland Trail

SafeHouse Outreach

Students without Mothers

YWCA

