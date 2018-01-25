Atlanta, Ga-The Networks of 11 Alive awarded 17 grants to local nonprofit organizations through our parent company, TEGNA on January 24, 2018. The TEGNA Foundation and 11 Alive was honored to empower the people we serve by supporting the future of our community.
The TEGNA grants help fund nonprofit organizations from all walks of life that address hardships on a local community level. These community-changers strive to impact and assist those in need and make a difference in the lives of the many residents of metro Atlanta.
Congratulations and a huge thank you to the following organizations!
Atlanta Technical College Foundation
Black Women Film Preservation Project
The Children's Museum
Chris 180 Inc
Community Foundation for Northeast GA
Horizons Atlanta
Kate's Club
Midtown Assistance Center
MARR Addition Treatment Center
North Fulton Community Charities
Open Hand
Re-Imagine ATL
PAWS Atlanta
Skyland Trail
SafeHouse Outreach
Students without Mothers
YWCA