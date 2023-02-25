Friends and family celebrate the life of Atlanta business and civic leader Thomas Dortch Jr.

The businessman and philanthropist dies last week at the age of 72.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONECREST, Ga. — The community gathered today to celebrate the life and legacy of Thomas W. Dortch Jr., one of the most prominent businessmen and philanthropists in the area. Dortch died Feb. 15 at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy of civic participation and charitable giving.

Formerly the Chairman of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and the "100 Black Men of America," Dortch was a huge benefactor for Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Today, his legacy was saluted in Stonecrest, where hundreds of people, including Atlanta's elite, took the time to honor "Tommy."

The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest was filled with music, laughter, and tears as the community remembered the life of Thomas Dortch Jr. For many, Dortch is remembered for his achievements in the community, including his leadership of the 100 Black Men and his contributions to HBCUs.

"We see things that he had a hand in," Andrew Young said. "I don't know when it started, but it seemed like he was always there."

For Mr. Dortch's family and countless others, he was remembered as so much more. "He was so selfless," said his son, Tommy Dortch III. "Even until the end, he was worried about everybody else but himself."