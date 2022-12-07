Here are some of the top Google searches in Atlanta 2022

Here's some of the top Google searches in Atlanta, for near-me, music and the most searched recipe.

ATLANTA — The year is wrapping up, and along with every other company, Google is here to remind us all in Atlanta about the things that collectively grabbed our attention this year.

Along with their "Year in Search" for worldwide and separate counties, the search engine added in the top searches for several cities, including Atlanta.

Top Near Me Search

Pilates is the top "near-me" search in Atlanta for 2022. There were three other places in the United States who also had pilates as their top trending "near-me" search, but ATL "searched for it the most," according to Google.

Some of the local places that stuck out in the search are Club Pilates in Decatur, The Daily Pilates and Stretch ATL in Atlanta.

Aside from pilates being the most popular search overall, Google listed that people in Atlanta searched for festivals "near-me" more than any other place in the country.

Top 10 "Near-Me" searches in Atlanta

Pilates near me 🧘 SSA office near me 🏛 Gas prices near me ⛽ Cheapest gas near me ⛽ Car shows near me 🚗 Estate sales near me 💎 Festivals near me 🎶 Drivers license office near me 🏢 Foot massage near me 🦶 Summer camps near me 🛶

Top Music Genre

It's not too much of a surprise for one of the old heads from Atlanta, but the top music genre in the city was rap. The city had several of its rap artists make headlines, and sadly one was killed in a shooting in Houston.

Back in November, Atlanta lost Migos rapper, TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnic Khari Ball, after a private party at a Houston bowling alley ended in a violent dice game. Police in Houston said that TakeOff wasn't involved in the dice game and an argument that happened during it that led to his shooting death. The department has since arrested a suspect in the shooting.

Coming up in 2023, Atlanta rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, will take the stand in court. He and another local rapper, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, were indicted on RICO charges earlier in the year. Another 27 people are indicted in Fulton County. Prosecutors accuse Jeffery Williams of founding an alleged gang linked to several murders in the city.

Aside from those hot topic items, Atlanta has secured a few nominations in rap categories at the 2023 Grammy's. Young Thug and Gunna, though behind bars, have received a nomination for their song with Future, "pushin P." A Clayton County native, Alyssa Michelle Stephens, better recognized by her stage name Latto was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance with her hit, "Big Energy (Live)." She also is holding a nomination for Best New Artist.

Top Animal

Personally, someone is going to have to explain this one, but the top animal search in Atlanta was a Pallas cat. The wild cat is said to be rarely seen, and little is known about them. According to the Pallas's Cat International Conservation Alliance (PICA), they have:

Short legs and dense fur for stocky appearance and insulation

Coat coloration and flat ears set on the sides for supreme camouflage

Characteristic black spots on the forehead

Round pupils, unlike in most small cats

They are also known by the name manul. PICA said the wild cat could be found through montane grasslands and steppes of Central Asia. So no, not in the Peach State. They've, in recent years, become the face of several memes, given their very expressive faces.

Top Recipe

The top recipe search in Atlanta isn't even for humans but for hummingbirds. Google lists ATL's top recipe search of 2022 as hummingbird nectar. This search was the top for Chattanooga, Tenn., Lafayette, La., and Lake Charles, La.

So if you haven't searched for it yet, here's a recipe from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

Refined white sugar

Water