Turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta | What to know

ATLANTA — As Thanksgiving approaches, businesses and city departments around Atlanta will provide free turkeys to ensure families have everything they need to enjoy the holiday season.

Here's where you can find some of the giveaways:

DeKalb County

One of metro Atlanta's largest giveaways will take place in Stonecrest. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Witherite Law Group have partnered to provide 2,200 free turkeys and hearty food boxes to families facing food insecurity.

Food boxes will include fresh fruits, vegetables, shelf-stable items, and other essential items.

When: Nov. 17

Nov. 17 Time: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eligibility: First come, first serve

First come, first serve Where: New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd., Lithonia

In addition to the turkey giveaway, two-hundred $100 grocery gift cards will also be distributed at two different Wayfield Foods locations.

When: Both gift card giveaways will be held on Nov. 16

Both gift card giveaways will be held on Nov. 16 Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Wayfield Foods, 8777 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236

Wayfield Foods, 8777 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA 30236 Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Wayfield Food, 2636 Max Cleland Blvd., Lithonia

The City of Stonecrest

More than 140 turkeys will be distributed at the city's third annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. Turkeys and food baskets will be distributed.

When: Nov. 19

Nov. 19 Time: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Eligibility: First come, first serve

First come, first serve Where: Ousley United Methodist Church, 3261 Panola Road, Stonecrest

East Point

East Point residents will have two opportunities to get free turkeys this holiday season.

The city is holding its ninth annual turkey drive with one free turkey per household.

When: Nov. 19

Nov. 19 Time: 10 a.m.

10 a.m. Eligibility: First come, first serve, to people who can provide ID showing they are an East Point resident

First come, first serve, to people who can provide ID showing they are an East Point resident Where:

East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point Street, East Point

East Point Police Substation, 3100 Washington Road, East Point

Fulton County

The Fulton County Sheriff's office is giving back to the community by hosting a turkey giveaway.

When: Nov. 21

Nov. 21 Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Eligibility: First come, first serve

First come, first serve Where: Old National Discount Mall, 2660 Old National Hwy, College Park

Douglas County

Douglas County District Commissioner Tarenia Carthan is teaming up with the nonprofit, Splendors of Africa to donate at least 100 or more turkeys at their turkey giveaway event.

The turkey giveaway is a drive-thru event. Those planning to attend are encouraged to stay in their cars when they arrive and follow instructions from volunteers at the event.