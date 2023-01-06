Metro Atlanta farmers from East Africa set to sell first harvest after MARTA builds new farm

11Alive first brought viewers this story in 2022 when MARTA announced plans to build the farms for the farmers, known as Umurima.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta farmers from East Africa are preparing to sell their first harvest in a few weeks after MARTA built them a farm near the Indian Creek rail station.

"Once the farm is in full year-round production, they will be able to literally funnel hundreds of pounds of fresh produce into the local markets," Susan Pavlin, Executive Director at Global Growers Network, said. "As well as to bring home and share within their families and within the greater community"

MARTA partnered with the nonprofit Global Growers, which helps find land for new Americans, to establish the farm near the Indian Creek Bus Station in DeKalb County after they closed their Avondale station location.

“The government said they needed the land," Halieth Hatungimana, one of the Umurima farmers, said. "I cried; everybody cried because we worked so hard over there.”

The partnership aims to support local farmers and address food insecurity, and now nearly a year later, four women from the collective are cultivating the farm and bringing fresh produce and vegetables to the Indian Rail station community.

In a few weeks, the women will commence selling their first harvest; according to Global Growers, it should hit the MARTA Markets before Independence Day. The earnings will support the growers, while the food will be provided to the local area.

“I like it; it's very big," Hatungimana said. "It's nice to me. I like exercise for me."

This farm is pretty large; this season, an acre and a half of land were harvested within two months by the women, and no chemicals were used.

Right now, Global Growers are still working out the logistics of everything. They’re working with the farmers to see which markets they will be located in and what will be sold at each market.

According to MARTA, the markets operate on the following schedule:

Market Open date End Date

West End April 11 Dec 5 (closed July 4, Nov 21)

HE Holmes April 12 Dec 6 (closed Nov 22)

Bankhead April 12 Dec 6 (closed Nov 22)

College Park April 13 Dec 7 (closed Nov 23)

Kensington April 13 Dec 7 (closed Nov 23)

Doraville April 14 Dec 8 (closed Nov 24)

Five Points April 11 Dec 8 (closed July 4, Nov 21, Nov 24)

SNAP benefits are doubled at the market, "meaning $5 swiped is worth $10 to spend," according to MARTA leaders. These markets also accept cash, credit, and debit, along with EBT.