Get the glitter ready: Unicorn World is coming to Atlanta

Mermaids, fairies and sweet treats will accompany the magical unicorns.

ATLANTA — Unicorns will soon take over the Georgia International Convention Center.

Atlanta will be bursting with glitter, rainbows and, of course, magic the weekend of June 16 for Unicorn World. The event runs through June 18.

The Knoxville-based event company plans to bring its magical forest and life-like animatronic unicorns to bring joy and wonder to fans and fairies far and wide.

Created and developed by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, the two promise a unique experience with its unicorns which include glimmering games, a magical market and opportunities to get colorful and crafty.

"It's so rewarding to see people of all ages - especially children - walk in and become giddy with excitement," Lauren said in a news release. "Our hope is that Unicorn World will foster connectivity between friends and families as they create fond memories through the event's activities."

People can enjoy unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting and professional photos. For families with very young children, a section is dedicated for babies and toddlers younger than two years old, according to event organizers.

“Even though there is so much happening in the world, it’s clear that people still want to celebrate creativity and joy. We are grateful to be the ones providing them a magical place where they can escape from the busyness of life and be together," Patrick said.