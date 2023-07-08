Update | Rare plant puts out beautiful yellow blooms after more than 30 years

Jackie Flournoy said the time is now to see the long awaited bloom, she has been waiting 36 years for this moment

Example video title will go here for this video

LUTHERSVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

Georiga, it's time to hop in the car and head to Luthersville, the rare plant, called a century plant, has bloomed.

11Alive shared Jackie Flournoy's story back in June of waiting for over 30 years to witness an extraordinary blossom.

According to Flournoy, the flower could put out a few more blossoms over the week, but she emphasized that the time is now to come to see the plant.

The century plant is native to Mexico but can grow in the south, and even most of Hawaii, given the hot and tropical climates. It takes between 8 to 30 years to grow, according to a report from the University of Florida's Gardening Solutions page.

For Flournoy, it's been 36 years since the seed was planted. On the Fourth of July, she shared the photo below of the plant finally beginning to bud.

BLOOM UPDATE! For all of my friends following along with the amazing Century Plant in Luthersville - here’s how it... Posted by Kaitlyn Ross 11Alive on Saturday, July 8, 2023

Flournoy previously told 11Alive that she didn't have a secret; she just planted the seed and let it grow.

"I guess it's like waiting for Christmas," she said previously. "You just have to sit back and wait to see what you're going to get."

The century plant, with its common name Agave Americana, is a showstopper with stalks that grow up to 20 feet tall. When it finally blooms, gardeners can enjoy flowers multiple times that year.

Along with Flournoy, the Luthersville community has also been watching and waiting on the rare bloom-- which will produce a bold yellow flower. People have even been calling the plant "a landmark."

After the plant blooms, it dies, but more century plants will take its place.

"I just think it's different. But I am proud of it," Flournoy said.